Technavio has been monitoring the global aerosol valves market and the market is poised to grow by USD 228.02 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing preference for convenient and accurate dispensing solutions. In addition, the emergence of multi-compartment aerosol systems is anticipated to further boost the growth of the aerosol valves market.

Aerosol dispensers are easy-to-use and highly cost-efficient advanced dispensing solutions which are extensively used to package consumer goods such as household and cosmetic products. They are also quite effective in eliminating the risk of leakage. Several medical products such as nasal sprays are packaged in aerosol dispensing systems. This is driving the demand for aerosol valves as they enable aerosol dispensing systems to release the contents in spray, foam, or gel forms. Thus, the growing preference for convenient and accurate dispensing solutions is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Aerosol Valves Market Companies:

AptarGroup Inc.

AptarGroup Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Beauty Home, Pharma, and Food Beverage. The company offers a broad range of aerosol valves for their customers.

C. Ehrensperger AG

C. Ehrensperger AG is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the following business units: Aerosol-Technology, Pumps, Agitators, and Paint Spraying Devices. The company offers solid-plastic precision valves such as PAGERIS Valves.

Clayton Corp.

Clayton Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Covers overcaps, Actuators, Valves, Barrier packages, Custom dispensing solutions, and Custom moulding. The company offers a range of aerosol valves for food products.

Coster Tecnologie Speciali Spa

Coster Tecnologie Speciali Spa is headquartered in Italy and offers products through the following business segments: Aerosol Valves, Pumps, Actuator Spray Caps, Filling Equipment, and Other Products. The company offers Metered valve, which is a press-down 1" metered valve.

Lindal Group Holding GmbH

Lindal Group Holding GmbH is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Actuators, Valves, Barrier packs, Guns, and Accessories. The company offers a range of aerosol valves for various applications.

Aerosol Valves Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Cosmetics

Household products

Others

Aerosol Valves Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

