Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Franchise Craft Pizza & Pub in Evansville, IN; Sets New 7-Day Sales Record

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor and operator of Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub announced today that its latest Craft Pizza & Pub restaurant set a new sales record for the first seven days of operation. After opening November 24th, the first seven days of operation saw sales of $63k. Located in Evansville, the third largest city in Indiana, the sixth and latest Craft Pizza & Pub is also the company's second franchised location, which is owned and operated by Scott and Carissa Hettenbach. According to Scott Mobley, President and CEO of Noble Roman's, "Considering that the grand opening week fell over a normally slow holiday weekend, the first week of sales are truly impressive! The restaurant beat the previous record opening by nearly 15%, and operations and guest satisfaction were generally outstanding." The Hettenbach's were already experienced, successful business entrepreneurs in Evansville prior to acquiring their Craft Pizza & Pub franchise. In addition, Scott Hettenbach has extensive restaurant experience as a former multi-unit operator for McDonald's as well as multi-unit management experience with Dollar General and Target.

The statements contained in this press release concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to, competitive factors and pricing pressures, non-renewal of franchise agreements, shifts in market demand, the success of new franchise programs, including the new Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub format, the company's ability to successfully operate an increased number of company-owned restaurants, general economic conditions, the ability of the company to refinance its debt and raise funds for growth, changes in purchases of or demand for the company's products, licenses or franchises, the success or failure of individual franchisees and licensees, changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor, and dependence on continued involvement of current management. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. The company undertakes no obligations to update the information in this press release for subsequent events.

