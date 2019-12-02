SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on 4 ways to ensure risk management in the food industry

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005688/en/

Risks are an inherent part of the business. Companies necessarily need to deploy risk management strategies to ensure sustainability in the long-run. In the food industry, risk management is even more important. Any misstep can put the consumer's health at risk and cause major illness outbreaks. Companies in the food category need to embrace the operational, scientific, and consumer perspectives of food safety to mitigate risks facing their company. For this, they require effective risk management strategies in place.

Wondering how companies in the food industry can devise effective risk management strategies based on accurate insights?

SpendEdge offers customized procurement market intelligence solutions to help companies across various industries make better procurement decisions, stay informed, mitigate different types of procurement risks, and gain a complete picture of the supply market. Our solutions help procurement and sourcing professionals in the food and beverage industry to transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

Risk Management Strategies for Companies in the Food Industry

Ensure coverage for supply chain risk

There are many factors such as price increases, adverse weather, infrastructure issues, or damage to a supplier location impacting the food industry. Losing a dependable supplier can impact the quality and consistency of food service providers. Devising risk management strategies such as ensuring an insurance cover for the goods can help the company avoid such losses.

Want to identify supply chain risks and potential outcomes while improving profitability?

Brand innovation

Consumer demands keep evolving in the food industry. Firms must keep up with changing trends and incorporate innovation in their products and packaging as a part of risk management to avoid losing customers to competitor brands. They should also develop new types of packaging, a wider variety of flavors and have facilities dedicated to organic, allergy-free foods.

Food companies need to monitor changing consumer demands and strategize effectively to avoid customers from flocking to competitors.

Product quality

Ensuring product quality is an important aspect of risk management for food companies. Customers expect their products to be safe and fresh regardless of how long the supply chain. Companies, therefore, must compete on the best of their abilities to provide high-quality perishable goods at the lowest possible cost while improving on-time delivery performance.

To gain more insights into risk management strategies for companies in the food industry

