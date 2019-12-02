Co2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Selection by Life Sciences Ontario as a 2019 Ontario Success Story

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSX-V:GROW, OTCQB:BLONF, Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce it has been profiled by Life Sciences Ontario ("LSO") in their 2019 Ontario success stories.

LSO is distributing a one page summary on each of the chosen companies to the Ontario Government at Queen's Park December 2, 2019.

"Ontario's greenhouse sector is the largest in Canada and is set to grow by 50% over the next five years," according to a new study by the Independent Electricity System Operation of Ontario, the Ontario Vegetable Growers and Enbridge (Greenhouse Canada Oct. 15 2019).

According to John Archibald, GROW's CEO "We have become recognized by our Federal Government and organizations like the LSO, CO2 gas suppliers and customers for our CO2 Delivery Solutions that creates a natural aqueous CO2 mist for enhancing plant growth. Being Toronto based, we especially look forward to adding plant value and quality for Ontario's greenhouse owners."

LSO Stories: https://lifesciencesontario.ca/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/LSO-Success-2019-FINAL.pdf. LSO Website: https://lifesciencesontario.ca/

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions or watch this video .

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, effectively and profitably using our patent protected advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions. It is a commercially proven technology that is easily adopted into greenhouses, indoor and outdoor grow operations.

GROW's target markets are the 50 billion square feet of global greenhouse space (USDA) and the 4.62 billion acres of global cropland (USGS). While indoor gassing of CO2 to enhance crop yields has been practiced for decades, 85% of the world's greenhouses cannot use CO2 gassing economically due mostly to heat ventilation which causes the CO2 gas to escape. Outdoor growers cannot gas CO2 into the atmosphere to the ideal levels required of up to 1500 ppm.

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly on plant leaves, GROW has demonstrated improving crop yields by up to 30% with up to 30% faster growth. The CO2 solution's micro droplets create an aqueous film around the entire leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. This creates a diffusion gradient favoring CO2 transport into the leaf and other gases like oxygen out of the leaf. Photosynthesis of the additional carbon leads to faster, larger plant growth. CO2 Delivery Solutions has been demonstrated on crops including cannabis, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers, flowers and medical tobacco. Growers everywhere can now supplement CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions increasing plant yields and profits.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on CO2 GRO's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca

