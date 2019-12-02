FUTUREN: FUTUREN commissions two wind farms and obtains a new building permit in France



In the second half of 2019, FUTUREN commissioned two wind farms with a combined capacity of 50.8 MW and obtained a new building permit, free of any third-party claim, to install 4 wind turbines in France.

The Coteaux wind farm, located on the territory of the municipalities of Feuges, Aubeterre, Montsuzain and Sainte-Maure, in the Aube French department, comprises 11 wind turbines with a nominal capacity of 3.45 MW, for a total capacity of 38 MW. Commissioned in August 2019, it produces enough renewable electricity to meet the yearly electricity needs of more than 33,000 households.

The Mazurier wind farm, located on the territory of the town of Châtillon-lès-Sons, in the Aisne French department, includes 4 wind turbines with a nominal capacity of 3.2 MW, for a total capacity of 12.8 MW. Commissioned in November 2019, this wind farm now generates renewable electricity, that will cover the yearly electricity needs of more than 12,000 households.

The commissioning of these two wind farms brings to 501 MW the gross installed capacity operated by FUTUREN for its own account, of which 271 MW are located in France.

The Varaize wind project, located on the territory of the eponymous municipality, in the Charente-Maritime French department, obtained all the necessary authorizations, free of any third-party claim, for its construction and operation. The project will comprise 4 wind turbines. The turbine model is currently being selected.

FUTUREN is also continuing construction of the 15.4 MW Mottenberg wind farm in the Moselle French department.

These wind farms have been taken into account in the valuation work of the independent expert appointed by the Company as part of the draft buyout offer filed by EDF Renouvelables to the Financial Markets Authority (the "AMF") on November 5, 2019 and appearing in the appendix to FUTUREN's draft note in reply (available on the Company's website (www.futuren-group.com) as well as on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org)).



About FUTUREN

FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: France, Germany, Morocco and Italy.



