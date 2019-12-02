Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 02.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894565 ISIN: GB0000536739 Ticker-Symbol: 0LC 
Tradegate
02.12.19
10:30 Uhr
28,330 Euro
+0,520
+1,87 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,350
27,750
18:28
27,500
27,680
18:28
PR Newswire
02.12.2019 | 18:25
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, December 2

Ashtead Group plc

2ndDecember 2019

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q2 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its second quarter results for the period ended 31stOctober 2019 will be announced on Tuesday 10thDecember 2019.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 9.00am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland

James McFarlane - 0207 379 5151

© 2019 PR Newswire