Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Tax Guidance Note in respect of the D Share Scheme 02-Dec-2019 / 17:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 December 2019 Fuller, Smith and Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller's") Tax Guidance Note in respect of the D Share Scheme Following the completion of the D Share Scheme described in the circular to shareholders dated 6 September 2019 (the "Circular"), Fuller's today announces the posting of a guidance note in respect of the UK capital gains tax treatment for individual Ordinary Shareholders of the Return of Capital by way of D Share Scheme (the "Tax Guidance Note"). The Tax Guidance Note is addressed to all shareholders, but is intended to provide UK tax guidance for the benefit of those individual Ordinary Shareholders who held Ordinary Shares at the record time for entitlement to D Shares pursuant to the D Share Scheme (i.e. 6.00 p.m. on 1 October 2019). A copy of the Tax Guidance note can be viewed on Fuller's website at www.fullers.co.uk/corporate/investors [1]. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular, which can also be viewed on Fuller's website at www.fullers.co.uk/corporate/investors [1]. Enquiries: Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Séverine Béquin, Company Secretary - 020 8996 2073 Important Notices This announcement has been issued by and is the sole responsibility of the Company. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. The information in this announcement is subject to change. The Tax Guidance Note does not constitute legal or tax advice and is intended only as a general guide to UK tax law and HM Revenue & Customs' published practice (both of which are subject to change at any time, possibly with retrospective effect) as at the date of the Circular. Each Shareholder is responsible for analysing their own tax position and for ensuring that their tax returns and filings are accurate and complete. The Company accepts no liability for the commentary in the Tax Guidance Note. Shareholders who are in any doubt as to their tax position or who are subject to tax in a jurisdiction other than the UK should consult an appropriate professional adviser. The Tax Guidance Note summarises only certain limited aspects of the UK taxation treatment of individual Shareholders and is intended to apply only to individual Shareholders who are resident and domiciled in (and only in) the UK for UK tax purposes and who are and will be the absolute beneficial owners of their Shares and who hold, and will hold, them as investments other than in an individual savings account or pensions arrangements (and not as securities to be realised in the course of a trade). The contents of the Tax Guidance may not apply to certain Shareholders, such as dealers in securities, insurance companies and collective investment schemes, Shareholders who are exempt from taxation and Shareholders who have (or are deemed to have) acquired their Shares by virtue of an office or employment. Such persons may be subject to special rules. They may also not apply to corporate Shareholders and to Shares held in trusts or through the Company's Share Incentive Plan. The position may be different for future transactions. This announcement has been prepared in accordance with English law, the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the UKLA and information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been prepared in accordance with the laws of jurisdictions outside England. The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in, into or from jurisdictions outside the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this announcement or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial or tax advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, fund manager, solicitor, accountant, tax advisor or other appropriate independent financial adviser duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if not, from any appropriately authorised independent financial adviser. ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: FUR - announcement of the D share Scheme on 4 September TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 32827 EQS News ID: 926079 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a72264e170293f033281a8f0461f2b0b&application_id=926079&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2019 12:08 ET (17:08 GMT)