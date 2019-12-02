Royal Philips: Philips demonstrates innovation leadership in MR at RSNA

December 2, 2019

One million patient scans accelerated with Compressed SENSE

Philips and the University Medical Center of Leiden (LUMC) jointly top performer in the multi-coil tracks with 8x acceleration category of the fastMRI image reconstruction challenge, organized by Facebook AI Research (FAIR) and NYU Langone Health

Second team in which Philips participated, together with the University of Amsterdam (UvA), the Amsterdam University Medical Center (Amsterdam UMC), and Radboud University, was top performer in the single-coil track with 4x acceleration category

Chicago, U.S. and Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips



"Our accelerated Compressed SENSE scanning technology, combined with a host of smart, AI-powered innovations, enables a step-change in MR speed, productivity and workflow, while improving the experience for patients and staff," said Arjen Radder, General Manager for MR at Philips. "At RSNA we're also showcasing our breakthrough Ambition 1.5T MR platform with its fully-sealed BlueSeal magnet, which has received an enthusiastic reception from healthcare providers worldwide since its launch last year."

Yesterday, it was announced that Philips and the Leiden University Medical Center

Faster scanning times increase productivity while benefitting patients and staff

Compressed SENSE is helping imaging providers to reshape their practices. For example, by replacing two older MR systems with the speed and quality of a single Philips 1.5T MR system with Compressed SENSE, the Diagnostic Imaging Center in Boynton Beach, Florida, U.S. has been able to consolidate operations into a single building, saving nearly USD 500,000 a year in total costs [3]. In Japan, Kurashiki Central Hospital's Director of Radiological Technology and Vice President of the Japan Association of Radiological Technologists, Dr Masayuki Kumashiro, highlights the positive impact that the technology has on the staff experience: "The shorter scan times achieved with Compressed SENSE relieve the stress of a tight work schedule for the MR staff," said Kumashiro. "Technologists can spend the gained time on increasing the image quality, or to take more time for patient preparation and dealing with safety aspects."

SmartWorkflow solutions driving a breakthrough in workflow experience

Improving MR speed and workflow is a key area of attention for imaging providers. Combining powerfully with Compressed SENSE, Philips' latest SmartWorkflow solution integrates guided patient setup and scanning automation, along with AI-embedded technology including VitalEye, VitalScreen and SmartExam [4], helping to save time and reduce staff stress by simplifying the number of workflow steps.

When the patient is ready, Philips SmartWorkflow allows the technologist to initiate the exam with a single touch. Scanning begins immediately after the door is closed, and the system automatically centers, plans, scans, and processes the resulting images. As a result, patient setup can be done in less than one minute, even for less experienced operators [5]. With this breakthrough in workflow, a fully automated MR exam is now one step closer.

Industry-first and only fully sealed magnet receives customer and industry recognition

Incorporating Philips' breakthrough BlueSeal fully-sealed magnet, the Ambition 1.5T MR is the world's first MR system to realize helium-free operations [2], reducing the chance of potentially lengthy and costly disruptions, and virtually eliminating dependency on a commodity with an unpredictable supply. The fully-sealed system does not require a vent pipe and is around 900kg lighter than its predecessor [6], significantly reducing the siting challenges presented by conventional magnets and lowering construction costs.

"The Hospitales Universitarios San Roque saved about EUR 80,000.

Philips is demonstrating its integrated portfolio of imaging solutions at the 2019 Radiological Society of North America

[1] Using Compressed SENSE technology and compared to Philips exams without Compressed SENSE.

[2] The Ambition 1.5T contains less than 0.5% of the helium of a conventional system and this is permanently sealed inside the device.

[3] Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases, which may vary.

[4] SmartExam is not available to patients with MR Conditional Implants.

[5] Based on in-house testing.

[6] Compared to the 1.5T ZBO magnet.

