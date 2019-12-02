Technavio has been monitoring the global green-roofs market and the market is poised to grow by USD 10.31 billion during 2018-2022 at a CAGR of more than 19% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the reduction in global warming due to green roofs. In addition, the integration of green-roof and solar photovoltaic systems is anticipated to further boost the growth of the green-roofs market.

The popularity and implementation of green-roof concept is gaining traction around the globe as it helps in lowering the temperature on roofs, thereby decreasing the ambient temperature. This is achieved by growing plants on rooftops that help absorb the radiation from the sun and reduce the urban heat island effect. As a result, various governments are introducing supportive policies to encourage the adoption of green-roofs. Thus, the reduction in global warming due to green roofs is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Green-Roofs Market Companies:

Axter

Axter is headquartered in United Kingdom and operates the business under various segments such as Architects and Specifiers, Roofing Merchants, Roofing Contractors, and Environmental Consultants. The company offers warm extensive and insulated intensive green roof systems.

Bauder

Bauder is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Roof Systems, Green-roofs, Blue Roofs, and Solar PV. The company offers Intensive green roof, Extensive green roof, and Green roof maintenance systems.

Bender

Bender is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Site Analyses, Scientific Consultation, Hydroseeding, Seeding of Groves, Hay Threshing and Hay Mulching, Soil Amelioration, Conventional Seeding, Riverbank Stabilization, Bioengineering, Fugitive Dust and Sediment Control, Green Roofs, and Irrigation and Liquid Fertilizing.

Sempergreen

Sempergreen is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through the following business segments: Green-roofs, Living Walls, and Green Ground Covers. The company offers Green-roofs and Green ground covers systems.

ZinCo

ZinCo is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Green Roof Systems and Services. The company offers Extensive green roof systems, Intensive green roof systems, and Other green roof systems.

Green-Roofs Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Extensive

Intensive

Green-Roofs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

