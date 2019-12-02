OneTrust Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

OneTrust recognized based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision for its Vendorpedia offering

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools*. The annual report evaluated the 16 providers in the category and recognized OneTrust based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision for its Vendorpedia offering.

Download the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant Report

"We consider OneTrust's positioning in the Leaders quadrant by Gartner a confirmation of our mission to simplify and automate complex IT vendor risk management challenges," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO. "By combining an assessment due diligence platform, risk exchange and managed chasing services, OneTrust is able to deliver the built-in frameworks and controls that information security, compliance, sourcing and procurement, and IT professionals need in an IT vendor risk management solution. We feel this placement in the Magic Quadrant solidifies the commitment we have made in executing on our Vendorpedia offering roadmap, and we will continue to incorporate customer feedback, deep industry standards and guidance including ISO 270001, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, CFPB and more to provide the most depth and breadth of any IT vendor risk management solution on the market."

OneTrust believes its positioning as a Leader validates its widely-used technology, world class privacy, security, and third-party risk research, expert global services and active user community of 20,000 professionals worldwide.

In the last year, OneTrust has launched new offerings that continue to deliver results for customers while differentiating Vendorpedia as a complete IT Vendor Risk Management platform:

In July 2019 , OneTrust closed a $200 million Series A investment led by Insight Partners, valuing the enterprise software company founded in 2016 at $1.3 billion . Today, OneTrust has crossed 1,000 employees and features of a customer base of more than 4,000 with 40% in the Fortune 500.

, OneTrust closed a Series A investment led by Insight Partners, valuing the enterprise software company founded in 2016 at . Today, OneTrust has crossed 1,000 employees and features of a customer base of more than 4,000 with 40% in the Fortune 500. As of 27 Nov. 2019 , OneTrust has an Overall Rating of 4.7 out of 5 in the Gartner Peer Insights IT Vendor Risk Management market, based on 50 reviews, for Vendorpedia.

, OneTrust has an Overall Rating of 4.7 out of 5 in the Gartner Peer Insights IT Vendor Risk Management market, based on 50 reviews, for Vendorpedia. With customers in 100 countries, OneTrust has 9 global offices and offers solutions in 100 languages to provide localized sales and professional services support for deployments worldwide.

OneTrust Vendorpedia continues to host free, local VendorRiskConnect events that focus on the development of effective third-party risk management programs in cities across Americas and EMEA.

Download the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant Report for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools here. For additional information or to request a live demo on OneTrust's Vendorpedia offering, visit Vendorpedia.com or email info@vedorpedia.com.

*Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools, Christopher Ambrose, Joanne Spencer, 25 November 2019.

Gartner Disclosure

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 4,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's primary offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC Integrated Risk Management Software

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Kathryn Thompson

Public Relations

Media@onetrust.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/478210/OneTrust_Logo.jpg