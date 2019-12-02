OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that total cleared contract volume in November reached 395,903,344 contracts, a 9.6 percent decrease compared to last November. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared contract volume is 19,734,063 down 4.7 percent compared to 2018's record-breaking pace.

Options: Overall exchange-listed options volume reached 390,695,941 contracts in November, down 9.1 percent from 429,670,901 in 2018. Equity options volume reached a total of 357,882,106 contracts, a 6.8 percent decrease from November 2018. This includes cleared ETF options volume of 123,874,652 contracts last month, a 30.8 percent decrease, compared to the November 2018 volume of 179,002,180 contracts. Index options volume was down 28.4 percent with 32,813,835 contracts in November with a year to date average daily volume of 1,906,109.

Futures: Futures volume cleared by OCC was 5,207,403 contracts in November, down 37.7 percent from November 2018. OCC's year-to-date average daily cleared futures volume is 309,554 contracts, 26.1 percent lower than 2018.

Securities Lending: OCC's securities lending CCP activity decreased by 17.6 percent in new loans from November 2018 with 92,138 transactions last month. Year-to-date stock loan activity has decreased 5.38 percent from 2018 with 1,198,977 new loan transactions in 2019. The average daily loan value at OCC in November was $77,644,843,720, a decrease of 2.49 percent compared to last November.

For 2019 monthly exchange market share information, click here.

November 2019 Total

Contract Volume November 2018 Total Contract

Volume November Total Contract % Change

vs. 2018 YTD Avg. Daily Contract

2019 YTD Avg. Daily Contract

2018 2019 Avg. Daily Contract Change vs. 2018 Equity Options 357,882,106 383,838,299 -6.8% 17,518,400 18,084,476 -3.1% Index Options 32,813,835 45,832,602 -28.4% 1,906,109 2,209,159 -13.7% Total Options 390,695,941 429,670,901 -9.1% 19,424,509 20,293,635 -4.3% Total Futures 5,207,403 8,356,684 -37.7% 309,554 418,942 -26.1% Total Volume 395,903,344 438,027,585 -9.6% 19,734,063 20,712,577 -4.7%

About OCC

OCC is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization and the foundation for secure markets. Founded in 1973, OCC operates under the jurisdiction of both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a registered clearing agency and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a Derivatives Clearing Organization. Named 2019 Best Clearing House by Markets Media, OCC now provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms for options, financial futures, security futures, and securities lending transactions. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005840/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

David Prosperi

312-322-4484

dprosperi@theocc.com