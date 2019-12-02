Auburn Community Hospital Rocks Community for GivingTuesday

Auburn Community Hospital (NYS) & Over Four Hundred Members of Our Community Rock Giving Tuesday

AUBURN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / GivingTuesday, https://www.givingtuesday.org/, is a global movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities on December 3, 2019. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: "A day that encourages people to do good". Our video was made by people with big hearts that we hope will inspire people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity and if nothing else smile!

Check Out Our Video (http://weblink.donorperfect.com/ACH-GivingTuesday)

Our story is simple. Auburn Community Hospital https://auburnhospital.org/ is a small not-for profit rural hospital in Central New York that provides health care to the greater Finger Lakes Community. We help anyone who comes through our doors regardless of their ability to pay. Auburn Community Hospital provides over $10 million in care to low income, uninsured and people who simply need help and care to get them back on their feet. This is money that is not reimbursed to the hospital.

To celebrate GivingTuesday we developed a music video with a variety of people and organizations in our community. It was a fun and engaging way of asking people on GivingTuesday to "Have a Heart" and help our community hospital continue to care for those who need it the most and can't afford to pay for it. Whether it's making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. Our video is an example of a small community coming together to show everyone that the people of Central New York and Auburn have a heart, and our community cares! Our goal is to ask anyone that views our video http://weblink.donorperfect.com/ACH-GivingTuesday to share it… and hopefully donate whatever is possible.

We hope you enjoy "Auburn Community Hospital Rocks the Community."

CONTACT:

Matthew Chadderdon

Auburn Community Hospital

315-567-0444 work

315-283-3486 cell

mchadderdon@auburnhospital.org

SOURCE: Auburn Community Hospital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568611/Auburn-Community-Hospital-Rocks-Community-for-GivingTuesday