INDIAN TRAIL, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / One of the oldest sports, originating in ancient Greece, track and field continues to be popular among athletes in high school and beyond. Of the several events incorporated under the track and field umbrella, the 800 is one of the most common choices for high school competitors. Chris Muggler, a former high school, and college track and field athlete, explains the keys to success in any sport are discipline, drive, and practice. Here, Christopher Muggler explains four drills high school 800-meter runners can do to improve their performance.

4 Drills for 800-meter Runners

Heel Over Knee Walking -- 2 Sets: Hands on your hips, drive your knee up and down. Walk down to the end cone and lightly jog back. Point your toe up when driving your knee up, come down on the ball of your foot and do not let your heel touch the ground. Heel Over Knee Skipping -- 2 Sets: Hands on your hips, drive your knee up and down with a little skip in between. The faster the knee goes up and down the faster you will go. Make sure your knee moves up past your waistline. Heel Over Knee Fast Knees -- 2 Sets: Hands on your hips, drive your knee up and down as fast as you can. Heel Over Knee Walking with Arm Technique -- 3 Sets: Position your arms at a 90-degree angle. Drive your elbows back and forward without straightening your arm on the way back. Do not let your arms move to the side. Focus on your arms going forward and back. Ensure the hand goes high above your chest and extends past your hip.

In addition to the above tips, Chris Muggler advises athletes to practice proper nutrition, train regularly, and set and achieve realistic, attainable, time-oriented goals for personal improvement and athletic accomplishment. Recalling his time as a college athlete, Chris Muggler says to "become a student of your sport," study, and avoid procrastinating. Like reviewing materials ahead of time, rather than cramming for a big exam, routine training for track and field events yields the best results.

More on Christopher Muggler

Christopher Muggler is a lifelong athlete whose sports career includes achievements such as new recruit for High Point University Track and Field, transfer recruit for UNC Charlotte Track and Field, and state selection in high school track. Christopher Muggler has coached several community teams. On the track and on the sidelines, Chris Muggler has witnessed first-hand the numerous benefits of sports on the mind and body. Today, Christopher Muggler seeks to inspire others to seek and gain the benefits of health, faith, and sportsmanship.

