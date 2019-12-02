The global crawler camera system market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 16% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005554/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global crawler camera system market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Portable crawler cameras find many applications in industrial, manufacturing, petrochemical, and residential sectors. They can reach many inaccessible areas such as sewers, restricted pipes, large offsets, flood drains, and protruding pipe taps. Over recent years, portable crawler cameras have increasingly become popular among end-users since they facilitate faster inspections. Moreover, they are equipped with a battery power pack and can be operated using a remote control. These factors are increasing their adoption which is driving the growth of the market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30698

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of submersible and magnetic crawler camera systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Crawler Camera System Market: Growing Popularity of Submersible and Magnetic Crawler Camera System

The growing demand for advanced inspection systems for underwater operations is prompting many vendors to introduce submersible camera systems. These machines can work underwater and live stream videos. Similarly, end-users such as nuclear power plant operators are exhibiting strong demand for efficient crawler camera systems to inspect nuclear reactor vessels. This has led to the introduction of magnetic crawler camera systems that can be used on ferrous metal surfaces. The advent of such crawler camera systems is expected to positively impact the growth of the market.

"Continuous development of new products and technological advances in crawler camera systems will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Crawler Camera System Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global crawler camera system marketby end-user (municipal and residential, and industrial) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the increase in pipeline construction projects in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005554/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/