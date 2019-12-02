TechLauderdale: Techlauderdale Appoints Cecil Kidd Ceo To Lead Organization Backed by Local Economic Development, Education and Tech Stakeholders

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / TechLauderdale™, a Fort Lauderdale based non-profit whose mission is to promote the growth, connectivity, and awareness of the thriving technology ecosystem in the Greater Fort Lauderdale-Broward County area, announced it has appointed Cecil Kidd as its first CEO.

Kidd has significant experience as a leader in the areas of higher and postsecondary education, government affairs, association management and consulting. Previously, he was Campus President of Keiser University's College of Advanced Technology in Pembroke Pines and before that, executive director of the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges. Kidd was also regional director of government relations for the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), the largest international association representing the retail industry.

"We conducted a national search to identify a candidate with exceptional leadership and relationship-building skills who understands how to succeed with institutions such as local and out of state businesses, universities, economic development groups and government," said TechLauderdale President Alex Funkhouser. "There is no question, Cecil Kidd has the right stuff to lead this exciting organization and help establish Fort Lauderdale as the place to be in tech."

The new position, which reports to the organization's board of directors, will be responsible for driving the growth strategy of TechLauderdale and to champion its mission along with the board, membership and founding organizations. Goals include enhancing technology education, strengthening Broward's tech business community and establishing the area as a nationally recognized tech hub.

TechLauderdale stakeholders include the South Florida Technology Alliance (SFTA), Broward Workshop, Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Broward College and Nova Southeastern University (NSU). TechLauderdale's mission is to promote the growth, connectivity and awareness of the thriving technology ecosystem in Greater Fort Lauderdale. The organization is fueled by a joint effort of the Broward Workshop and the South Florida Technology Alliance.

ORGANIZATION BACKGROUND:

Formed in 2019, TechLauderdale's mission is to enhance the technology ecosystem in Greater Fort Lauderdale and Broward County by recruiting, retaining and training our 35,000 STEM workforce and students; enhancing our tech educational offerings; providing access to entrepreneurs and technology resources; and promoting Greater Fort Lauderdale and Broward County as a tech hub.

TechLauderdale (https://techlauderdale.org/) is a collaborative effort by Greater Fort Lauderdale's business and educational community to enhance the technology ecosystem in Greater Fort Lauderdale and Broward County. TechLauderdale is the new Broward-focused brand of the South Florida Technology Alliance, South Florida's tri-county regional technology association founded in 1999. Stakeholders include the South Florida Technology Alliance (SFTA), Broward Workshop, Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, Broward College, and Nova Southeastern University (NSU).

