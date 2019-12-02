The global document scanner market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 14% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Paper documents are vulnerable to floods, fires, and other natural and manmade disasters. Scanning documents is an effective way to preserve and secure under such circumstances. Moreover, scanned documents can be encrypted, backed up, and tracked, which adds to the security of sensitive information. They can also be shared and utilized within various systems such as CRM, HR system, account package, and Sharepoint. Owing to such benefits, enterprises are increasingly adopting document scanners, which is driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the integration of document scanner with the cloud will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Document Scanner Market: Integration of Document Scanner with Cloud

Vendors in the market are introducing document scanners that can be connected to the cloud for storing scanned documents. This allows users to remotely access scanned documents without the need for any supporting system hardware. The global cloud storage market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This will provide new growth opportunities for market players.

"Growing demand for handheld document scanners and introduction of new products in the market will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Document Scanner Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global document scanner marketby industry application (BFSI, IT, healthcare, education, transportation, and others), by image sensor (CCD and CIS), scanner type (flatbed scanner and document scanner), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas led the market in 2017, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to maintain its dominance over the market.

