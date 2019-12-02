Web Presence: Dr. Scott Zack Compiles List of Sports Chiropractic Care Perks

Chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack, from Michigan, reveals four leading advantages, benefits, and positive effects of sports chiropractic care.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Tailored to assist athletes in improving their strength, accelerating recovery times, preventing future injuries, and more, sports chiropractic care has a number of benefits above and beyond those associated with regular chiropractic treatment, such as the relief of back and neck pain. A popular and highly experienced chiropractor and primary care provider from Michigan, Dr. Scott Zack showcases a newly compiled list of four benefits of specially tailored sports chiropractic care.

"Accelerated recovery times are often key to success for professional athletes," explains Dr. Zack, a qualified chiropractor and primary care provider from the Oakland County charter township of West Bloomfield, Michigan, situated within the Detroit metropolitan area. It's incredibly important, he says, for athletes to return to their sport in the shortest time possible after sustaining an injury. "This, however, must be done safely, and when an injury is serious, with professional guidance," adds the expert.

Sports chiropractic care, according to Dr. Scott Zack, is often a perfect drug-free, non-invasive solution. Both a 2019 review carried out by the International Journal of Clinical Medicine Research and a study published in the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine in 2016 support this, with sports chiropractic care showing demonstrable benefits in recovery from injuries ranging from ankle sprains to post-concussion symptoms.

Next, Dr. Zack turns toward improved strength. "Sports chiropractic care is known to promote both improved muscle strength and peak isometric strength," reveals the expert. This, he says, is of significant importance to many athletes and is often considered key to both preventing injuries and further supporting accelerated recovery when injuries, however minor, do occur.

Third on Dr. Scott Zack's list, meanwhile, and following on from improved strength, is, as aforementioned, injury prevention. "Further to promoting improved strength, sports chiropractic care is also shown to prevent against possible future injuries," he explains.

Overall, Dr. Scott Zack calls this 'enhanced sports performance' - a concise way, he says, of encompassing the first three of his four benefits of sports chiropractic care.

Lastly, Dr. Scott Zack points toward a fourth benefit, and one which he says is often a massive perk for athletes and non-athletes alike. "Better flexibility," says Dr. Zack.

Again, advantageous in preventing injuries and supporting accelerated recovery times, better flexibility is also linked to improved overall performance in sports, both in training and in play. "It's also key to maintaining fitness and mobility more generally, benefiting all of us in our day-to-day lives whether we play sports or not," adds Michigan-based chiropractor, Dr. Scott Zack, wrapping up.

