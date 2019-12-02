Regulatory News:

IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent and nutrition, announced its intention to expand its Tastepoint by IFF model in multiple geographies around the world and provide localized service to the dynamic middle-market customers in a variety of locations. Leveraging Frutarom's large and well-established client base, the Company will enhance its offering to those customers while maintaining focus on the specific needs of their local market.

"When we established Tastepoint by IFF in 2017, its aim was to serve North America's mid-market companies in the quick and agile way their business model requires, but offering them the advantage of IFF technologies," said Matthias Haeni, Taste CEO, IFF. "As we integrate Frutarom into the IFF family around the world, we have a great opportunity to replicate our Tastepoint go-to-market blueprint in key markets as we underscore our commitment to serving the dynamic mid-market customer. It is an exciting time at IFF, and this is another great example of the benefits our combination brings to customers."

Tastepoint's brand promise is based on "the perfect blend of heart and science" with a focus on servicing customers with the "can-do" approach of a smaller company but backed by expertise traditionally reserved for companies with more global reach. Like the original Tastepoint by IFF established in North America, the new Tastepoints will offer customers an increased product portfolio through IFF's Taste Design. In addition to traditional flavors and total solutions, the offerings will leverage an expanded naturals portfolio that includes colors, food protection and health ingredients. The Company will provide more specifics as the individual sites open.

IFF Chairman CEO Andreas Fibig said, "Since the creation of Tastepoint, we have seen the value of the 'small enough to care, big enough to make it happen' approach and the impact that it has on its customers. By continuing to focus on the mid-market companies with in-depth knowledge of their local needs and challenges, we will help deliver on IFF's Vision 2021 strategy that keeps the customer at the center of all we do."

