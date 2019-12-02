The global latex mattress market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 12% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Developed countries such as the US and the UK have a highly-developed offline retail industry. Large organized stores in these countries offer a wide range of latex mattresses under a single roof. This allows customers to explore different brands and differentiate products in terms of quality, which helps them make informed purchase decisions. In addition, the shift in consumer preference from traditional to modern retail channels such as specialty stores has helped to increase the sale of latex mattresses through offline retail channels. Therefore, the presence of highly developed offline retail sector in developed countries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the introduction of smart mattresses will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Latex Mattresses Market: Introduction of Smart Mattresses

The market is witnessing the incorporation of technologically-advanced features such as sleep monitoring systems in latex mattresses. Vendors are introducing latex mattresses that can also be used as a personal masseuse. These mattresses also allow users to adjust the elevation as per their preference. Some vendors are introducing latex mattresses backed with various sensors that allow users to analyze sleep patterns, heart rate, and breathing rate through a smartphone app. The advent of such smart mattresses is positively influencing the growth of the market.

"Growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses and the need for multifunctional beds will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Latex Mattresses Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global latex mattresses marketby distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growth of the real estate industry in the region.

