FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)--Die Aktien von Hellofresh steigen in den Stoxx-Europe-600 auf. Dagegen müssen die Papiere von Gerresheimer und RTL Group ihren Platz in dem Index räumen. Wie die Stoxx Ltd. weiter mitteilte, treten die Änderungen mit Handelsbeginn am 23. Dezember in Kraft.

Die Indexänderungen im Einzelnen:

=== + STOXX-EUROPE-600 NEUAUFNAHME - SIG Combiloc (Industrial Goods & Services) - Hellofresh (Retail) - TP ICAP (Financial Services) - Avast (Technology) - Network International Holdings (Industrial Goods & Services) - Evolution Gaming Group (Travel & Leisure) - EQT (Financial Services) HERAUSNAHME - Bucher Industries (Industrial Goods & Services) - BB Biotech (Financial Services) - Gerresheimer (Health Care) - Konecranes (Industrial Goods & Services) - Balfour Beatty (Construction & Materials) - RTL Group (Media) - Polish Oil and Gas (Oil & Gas) ===

December 02, 2019 16:40 ET (21:40 GMT)

