Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event Investor Conference

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX:CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that Doug Gaylor its President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent its Chief Financial Officer, will present Wednesday December, 11 at 2:00 PM in Track 4 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact isdr@haydenir.com.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10-12, 2019 in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel. The investor conference will feature 275 companies and be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

