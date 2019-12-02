Maple Leaf Corporate Funds Ltd. Announces Dividend Payment and Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Maple Leaf Corporate Funds Ltd. (the "Corporation") announced dividends for the Maple Leaf Resource Class and Maple Leaf Income Class for the 2019 tax year. On November 28, 2019, the Corporation declared dividends, payable November 30, 2019, in the following amounts to shareholders of record on November 29, 2019:

Maple Leaf Resource Class, Series A (CDO100) - $0.02652 per share Maple Leaf Income Class, Series A (CDO102) - $0.59723 per share

The above-mentioned dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

The dividends were automatically reinvested in additional shares of the same class and series, and the issued and outstanding shares were consolidated such that the number of shares remains unchanged from the number outstanding immediately prior to the dividend payment such that the net asset value per share is not affected by the dividends.

A shareholder will be required to include the amount of the dividends received by the shareholder in income and this same amount will also be added to the adjusted cost base of the shares held by such shareholder. Individual shareholders may have an additional income inclusion, and may be entitled to a dividend tax credit, pursuant to the gross-up and dividend tax credit regime applicable to eligible dividends. It is important to note that the total value of a shareholder's investment will not change as a result of the dividend and subsequent share consolidation.

Maple Leaf Corporate Funds Ltd. is a mutual fund corporation that currently offers Series A Shares of each of the Maple Leaf Resource Class and Maple Leaf Income Class.

Shares of the Maple Leaf Resource Class and Maple Leaf Income Class are available to former limited partners of Maple Leaf Short Duration Flow-Through Limited Partnerships in exchange for assets which are suitable investments for the Maple Leaf Funds. Shares of both Maple Leaf Resource Class and Maple Leaf Income Class are also available to other investors but it is recommended that shares should only be purchased through registered plans. For further information on Maple Leaf Funds please visit our website at www.MapleLeafFunds.ca/MutualFund.

ABOUT THE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGER

CADO Investment Fund Management Inc. is responsible for managing the overall business and operations of the Mutual Fund. For information on CADO Investment Fund Management Inc. please visit our website at www.MapleLeafFunds.ca/MutualFund.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Hugh Cartwright, CEO

Maple Leaf Corporate Funds Ltd. Tel: 1-866-688-5750

Email: info@MapleLeafFunds.ca

www.MapleLeafFunds.ca

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy the securities. This release is provided for information purposes only. No securities regulatory authority has expressed an opinion about the merits of the shares of the Maple Leaf Funds and it is an offence to claim otherwise. The Maple Leaf Funds and the shares of the Funds offered under the Simplified Prospectus are not registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and are sold in the United States only in reliance on exemptions from registration.

