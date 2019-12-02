Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2019) - On December 2, 2019, Peter Cheung (the "Acquiror") acquired 108,666,666 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of CapGain Properties Inc. (the "Corporation"). The Shares were offered and purchased from the Corporation on a non-brokered private placement basis for an aggregate purchase price of $58,667.

Immediately before the acquisition, the Acquiror, owned and controlled 1,600,000 Shares, being approximately 1.0% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Immediately after the acquisition, the Acquiror, owned and controlled 110,266,666 Shares, being approximately 18.2% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The securities of the Corporation were acquired for investment purposes. The Acquiror reserves the right, directly or indirectly, to acquire ownership or control over additional securities in accordance with applicable securities legislation or from time to time to dispose of any securities of the Corporation that the Acquiror may own.

A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR.

The address of the Acquiror is c/o 300, 400 - 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T2P0L6.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50312