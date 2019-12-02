Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2019) - On December 2, 2019, Josephine Yu (the "Acquiror") acquired 108,666,667 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of CapGain Properties Inc. (the "Corporation"). The Common Shares were offered and purchased from the Corporation on a non-brokered private placement basis for an aggregate purchase price of $58,667.

Immediately before the acquisition, the Acquiror owned and controlled 578,631 Common Shares, being approximately 0.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately after the acquisition, the Acquiror, owned and controlled 109,245,298 Common Shares, being approximately 18.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The securities of the Corporation were acquired for investment purposes. The Acquiror reserves the right, directly or indirectly, to acquire ownership or control over additional securities in accordance with applicable securities legislation or from time to time to dispose of any securities of the Corporation that she may own.

A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR.

The address of the Acquiror is c/o Suite 2110, 250 - 5th Street SW, Calgary, AB, T2P 0R4.

