Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2019) - CannaIncome Fund Corp. (the "Acquiror") announces the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the holdings by the Acquiror in CapGain Properties Inc. (the "Corporation")

On December 2, 2019, CannaIncome Fund Corp. (the "Acquiror") acquired 108,666,667 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of CapGain Properties Inc. (the "Corporation"). The Shares were offered and purchased from the Corporation on a non-brokered private placement basis for an aggregate purchase price of $58,667.

Immediately before the acquisition, the Acquiror, owned and controlled NIL Shares. Immediately after the acquisition, the Acquiror, owned and controlled 108,666,667 Shares, being approximately 18.0% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The securities of the Corporation were acquired for investment purposes. The Acquiror reserves the right, directly or indirectly, to acquire ownership or control over additional securities in accordance with applicable securities legislation or from time to time to dispose of any securities of the Corporation that the Acquiror may own.

A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR.

The address of the Acquiror is c/o 300, 400 - 5th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB, T2P0L6.

