Alabama native Stuart Frost, an entrepreneur and businessman now based in California, pours over week three of SEC basketball's power rankings.

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / Now a little over three weeks into this year's Southeastern Conference basketball season, lifelong SEC supporter and Alabama native Stuart Frost takes a moment to digest week three's power rankings as non-conference play gets firmly into its stride.

"Week three's rankings have seen Kentucky fall into second place after being beaten by Evansville and following a close win against Utah Valley," explains Frost, a successful businessman and entrepreneur originally from Birmingham, Alabama, and now based in Orange County, California.

The Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team's early struggles are uncharacteristic, he says. "Fans needn't be worried, however," adds keen supporter of the SEC Stuart Frost, owner of a leading California-based engineering and construction company, suggesting that Kentucky will almost certainly return to form in the coming weeks. Representing the University of Kentucky, the Wildcats are the most successful ever NCAA Division I basketball program in history, both in terms of all-time wins and all-time winning percentage.

"At the Wildcats' expense, Auburn then assumed the top spot," Frost reveals, turning his focus back to SEC men's basketball week three. The Birmingham-born engineering and construction firm owner is quite rightly delighted, having grown up in Jefferson County, and himself studying at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama. "Auburn haven't missed a beat since making the final four last season," suggests the proud Alabama native.

They did, however, he's quick to admit, encounter a close call against South Alabama. "Still, the Tigers have outscored their opponents overall and look set to continue to dominate their non-conference foes," says Stuart Frost.

Elsewhere, Alabama came out on top from their must-win game against Furman, according to the expert. "Alabama didn't enjoy the best first half but came back strong in the second to overwhelm Furman," he explains. In fact, expert on the SEC Stuart Frost says, they neatly displayed exactly what he suggests that they're capable of.

"Things, I think," he adds, wrapping up, "are only going to get more interesting as the season goes on."

Born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, leading engineering and construction company owner Stuart Frost, SEC fan, is today a resident of Orange County, California. Growing up in Jefferson County, and studying at Auburn University, keen sportsman and lifelong basketball fan Frost quickly became involved with the SEC. Despite moving from the Yellowhammer State to the Golden State more than two decades ago, Stuart Frost remains an avid follower of the SEC, and, in particular, SEC men's basketball. Today a veteran of California's thriving construction industry, Frost's strong family ties often take the businessman the approximately 2,000 miles back home to his roots. In his free time, Stuart enjoys working out, reading, and cooking, and is also involved with the SEC Academic Leadership Development Program, the SEC College Tour, and the SEC Symposium.

CONTACT:



Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220



SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568795/Stuart-Frost-Digests-Week-Three-SEC-Basketball-Power-Rankings