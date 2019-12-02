Elgiloy Specialty Metal: ESM Hampshire Mill Has New Certification from Nadcap

HAMPSHIRE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / ESM Hampshire Mill or Elgiloy Specialty Metals in Hampshire, Illinois, located at One Hauk Road Hampshire, IL 60140, has announced with pride that they have received a new certification. The Nadcap Management Council had granted and awarded the certificate to demonstrate conformance and recognition of accreditation for certain services as listed on the Qualified Manufacturers List (QML) in www.eAuditNet.com, to the revision in effect at the time of the audit for Materials Testing Laboratories.

Nadcap provides an industry-managed approach to the assessment of conformity in companies. Various technical experts from both government and industry collaborate in specifying the requirements for accreditation. The result is a standardized approach to quality assurance and the elimination of redundancy in auditing throughout the aerospace industry. This is because prime contractors, government representatives, and suppliers have combined their expertise in establishing a program that accomplishes several objectives.

The objectives of Nadcap include the establishment of stringent industry standards that comply with the requirements of all participants; replacement of the usual auditing of suppliers with just one approved through a consensus decision-making procedure of members from the user community; performance of technically superior and more in-depth critical process audits, enhancement of supplier quality through strict criteria; reduction of costs through standardization; use of technically well-versed auditors to ensure process familiarity; and more frequent audits for prime contractors and fewer audits for suppliers.

ESM Hampshire Mill is the industry's leading precision stainless steel re-roll mill. They process stainless steel and nickel-based alloys that are used in a wide range of industries, including medical, automotive, consumer products, petrochemical, and aerospace. Their state-of-the-art conversion mill is located on a 25-acre site in Hampshire, Illinois. They state that what makes them stand out from the crowd is their short lead times and smaller minimum quantities. This allows their customers to get their needed materials in the same month as they placed their order. Those who would like to know more about ESM can view their Facebook page.

ESM Hampshire Mill offers a wide range of alloys to meet specific requirements. These can be classified into various categories: austenitic, ferritic, duplex, martensitic, and PH Grades. Their precision re-roll mill has various capabilities. These include the Sundwig 40" reversing mill; 52" Drever horizontal furnace; 40" Ebner vertical furnace; Braner Prep Line; 52" Herr-Voss Tension Leveler; precision strip slitting; and a 52" cleaning/degreasing line. It should also be noted that their capabilities are constantly evolving. Thus, customers who have certain requirements may want to contact them if they can't find their specific needs.

Those who are interested in learning more about the new certification received by ESM Hampshire Mill can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email.

Louis J. Lafolla General Manager Commercial Elgiloy Specialty Metals - Hampshire Division

One Hauk Drive

Hampshire, IL 60140

