Data centers require numerous ASICs, CPUs, GPUs, and PLDs such as FPGAs to incorporate AI accelerators and improve processing speeds. Factors such as the use of HMI technologies, emergence of IoT, and cloud computing has resulted in exponential growth of mobile data traffic. Therefore, the growing need for faster computing speeds in data centers will increase the use of AI accelerators, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for PLDs.

As per Technavio, the increasing partnerships for the development of PLD technologies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Programmable Logic Devices (PLD) Market: Increasing Partnerships for Development of PLD Technologies

Vendors are entering into strategic alliances with other market players to increase the adoption of PLDs across various industries. Such collaborations are resulting in the development of innovative PLDs for existing and emerging applications and reducing the time-to-market. For example, some vendors are collaborating to develop FPGAs for emerging applications such as wireline access, wireless infrastructure, and Industry 4.0. This trend is expected to positively impact the growth of the global PLD market during the forecast period.

"Rising demand for in-vehicle electronics and growth in the demand for FPGAs in space applications will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Programmable Logic Devices (PLD) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global programmable logic devices (PLD) marketby application (communication and data processing, industrial, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, EMEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA, North America, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growing investments in data centers and telecommunication network infrastructure in the region.

