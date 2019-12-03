The global scratch-resistant glass and coating market for consumer electronics is expected to post a CAGR of almost 17% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Globalization is helping several established manufacturers of consumer electronics to expand their reach in new markets. This has led to a surge of consumer electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, cameras, and smartwatches. In addition, growing consumer awareness about advanced technology and the rising number of dual-income households have increased the demand for consumer electronics. These factors are positively influencing the growth of the market for scratch-resistant glass and coating in the consumer electronics industry.

As per Technavio, the introduction of consumer electronics with technologically advanced features will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Scratch-Resistant Glass and Coating Market for Consumer Electronics: Introduction of Consumer Electronics with Technologically Advanced Features

The growing consumer demand for greater functionality and convenience is encouraging electronic device manufacturers to introduce technologically advanced products with innovative design features. Some electronic device manufacturers are introducing innovative technologies that avoid breakage of products. Such developments among electronic device manufacturers have increased the use of scratch-resistant glass and coatings. Therefore, the introduction and demand for consumer electronics with technologically advanced features along with higher strength and durability is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

"Increasing investments in R&D activities by key competitors and rising demand for environmentally-friendly consumer electronics will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Scratch-Resistant Glass and Coating Market for Consumer Electronics: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global scratch-resistant glass and coating market for consumer electronicsby product (chemically strengthened and sapphire) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the increasing demand for consumer electronics and the growing middle-class population in the region.

