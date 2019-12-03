TerraX Minerals Inc.: TerraX Announces Filing of Technical Report for Yellowknife City Gold Project

VANCOUVER, B.C. / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2019 / TerraX Minerals Inc. (TSX-V:TXR)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTC Pink:TRXXF) ("TerraX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects supporting the first mineral resource estimate on its 100% owned Yellowknife City Gold Project, as reported in the Company's news release dated November 4, 2019.

The technical report, titled "Technical Report on the Resource Estimates for the Crestaurum-Barney-Sam Otto/Mispickel Deposits, Yellowknife City Gold Project, Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada," is dated December 2, 2019 with an effective date of November 4, 2019, and can be found on the Company's website at www.terraxminerals.com and is available under TerraX's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About TerraX

Through a series of acquisitions, TerraX owns a 100% interest in the Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") Project, encompassing 783 sq km of contiguous land within 12 kilometers of the city of Yellowknife. The Project is located in the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering 70 kilometers of strike length along the main mineralized break in proximity to the former high-grade Con and Giant gold mines which have produced over 14 million ounces of gold. The YCG Project is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

For more information on the YCG project, please visit our web site at www.terraxminerals.com.



