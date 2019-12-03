The 18th Shanghai International Nonwovens Exhibition Will be Held in December 2019

SHANGHAI, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th Shanghai International Nonwovens Exhibition, organized by Informa Markets, will be held in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center from Dec. 11-13, 2019. Almost 500 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions confirmed their participation. Wonderful exhibitor technical presentations will be held and the newest products and technology are waiting for visitors.

About SINCE

More than 30 years from its debut in Shanghai, SINCE has firmly established itself as an important and influential nonwovens exhibition in Asia region. The event, which is hosted by CNTA and Informa Markets, has formed an industry value chain covering from nonwovens raw materials, nonwovens production machinery, auxiliary equipment & accessories to nonwoven roll goods and converted products. SINCE 2019 will be held on 11th-13th Dec, 2019 at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition &Convention Center. For more information: en.since-expo.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

