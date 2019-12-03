Geneva, Switzerland, December 3, 2019 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a clinical-stage leading allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development company, today announced the independent life science equity research company, Van Leeuwenhoeck, has issued an updated equity research report highlighting the Addex investment opportunity. In their report they highlight the expected start in Q1 2020 of a pivotal registration phase 2b/3 clinical trial with dipraglurant for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease (PD-LID), a $4 billion market opportunity in the United States.



"We believe Addex is fundamentally undervalued and the start of a pivotal registration study in PD-LID is likely to drive significant share price appreciation in the coming 12 months," commented Marcel Wijma, Chief Research Analyst at Van Leeuwenhoeck Institute. "Furthermore, Addex has a world leading position in allosteric modulation, a deep neuroscience pipeline and partnerships with Industry which we expect to drive further value creation and newsflow."



The full analyst research report is available on www.leeuwenhoeck.com and on Addex website at https://www.addextherapeutics.com/en/investors/downloads/.



About Van Leeuwenhoeck Research and their research report

Van Leeuwenhoeck Institute, ("VLI") is actively engaged in the financial research of life sciences companies in Europe, North America, Australia and emerging markets such as Asia and India. The VLI team conducts fundamental financial research, independently from any specific broker, bank, or investor. A select circle of top analysts assists the firm in conducting fundamental biotech research according to the highest standards. The team's sector expertise, combined with an active network of well-respected scientists and biotech business analysts, adds value to VLI's research. VLI provides institutional investors and other professional investors with independent, un-biased research on the real value of innovative Life Sciences companies.Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), has successfully completed a Phase 2a POC in Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter registration trials for PD-LID. In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated in preclinical models. Addex's second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for the treatment of epilepsy. In addition, Addex's GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson's disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders.

Press Contacts:

Tim Dyer

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 61

Email: PR@addextherapeutics.com

Mike Sinclair

Partner, Halsin Partners

+44 (0)20 7318 2955

msinclair@halsin.com





Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements: This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Addex Therapeutics Ltd. and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. This document does not constitute a prospectus according to art. 652a or art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of obligations or art. 27 et seq. of the Swiss Exchange Listing Rules. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business, including with respect to the potential listing of the Company's securities in the United States. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements; the listing of the Company's securities in the United States remains subject to approval by regulatory authorities. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.