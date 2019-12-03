- Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 3 December 2019 at 8.30 a.m. EET

- Change in Caverion's Group Management Board: Elina Engman appointed as Head of Division Industrial Solutions

HELSINKI, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elina Engman (born 1970, M.Sc. (Tech.) has been appointed as Head of Division Industrial Solutions and a member of the Group Management Board of Caverion Corporation as of 1 January 2020. She will report to Ari Lehtoranta, President and CEO of Caverion.

Elina Engman has previously worked as Vice President at ÅF Consult responsible for ÅF's renewables and energy business consulting, as President and CEO of Voimaosakeyhtiö SF, as Vice President, Energy at Kemira Corporation as well as in energy business related roles at Areva and Siemens. Sakari Toikkanen has decided to seek new positions outside the company.

"The new head of division will have an important role in leading Industrial Solutions through the Growth Phase of our strategy. Caverion holds a strong position in industrial services particularly in Finland, and our aim is to get a stronger foothold also in other Caverion countries," says President and CEO Ari Lehtoranta.

"Sakari has had a significant role in the history of Caverion already from the YIT era. He has been working widely in many areas of our operation and also acted as the interim CEO of the Group for a period. I thank Sakari for his contribution in developing Caverion and especially in building our Industrial Solutions division and leading the Maintpartner acquisition," Ari Lehtoranta continues.

The CV and photo of Elina Engman are available on Caverion's website at http://www.caverion.com/investors/corporate-governance/management-board

