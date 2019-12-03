Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Results of General Meeting Held on 2 December 2019

Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450
Eurocastle Announces Results of General Meeting Held on 2 December 2019
Guernsey, 3 December 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limitedunder the Investor Relations section. As a result, the Proposed NPL Sale is now unconditional and is expected to close on 16 December 2019. The Tender Offer, which is subject to the closing of the Proposed NPL Sale, is expected to close on 17 December 2019.
