Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Stuttgart
03.12.19
08:02 Uhr
7,440 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,440
7,560
08:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2019 | 08:05
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Results of General Meeting Held on 2 December 2019

Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces Results of General Meeting Held on 2 December 2019

Guernsey, 3 December 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limitedunder the Investor Relations section. As a result, the Proposed NPL Sale is now unconditional and is expected to close on 16 December 2019. The Tender Offer, which is subject to the closing of the Proposed NPL Sale, is expected to close on 17 December 2019.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)