Tasks such as content management which are of lesser importance to enterprises are delegated to specialized vendors by data entry outsourcing services. This cuts costs, reduces turnaround time, and improves the efficiency of organizations. Outsourcing eliminates the need to hire process executives, thereby saving labor costs. It also eliminates the need to install data processing technology and devices, thus saving operating costs. Since the data is submitted to a specialist enterprise, it improves data accuracy and reduces errors, in turn facilitating efficiencies in the system. Therefore, the increasing adoption of data-entry outsourcing services as cost-effective solutions by enterprises will boost market growth over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing outsourcing of data analytics, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Data-Entry Outsourcing Services Market: Increasing Outsourcing of Data Analytics

Data analytics is adopted by various organizations to manage high volumes of data. However, understanding its technicality and acquiring expertise is proves to be a difficult task. Therefore, these organizations are outsourcing data analytics to experienced analytics service providers, which allows them to gain access to advanced analytics capabilities for a competitive edge. Several service providers also incorporate data analytics capabilities with data entry services and offer various analytics solutions to their clients. These factors will propel the global data-entry outsourcing services market growth during the forecast period.

"The rising acceptance of freelancing and the need for enterprises to focus on core-competencies are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Data-Entry Outsourcing Services Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global data-entry outsourcing services market by end-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market share in 2018, followed by North America, South America, Europe, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the presence of many data-entry outsourcing service companies in the region.

