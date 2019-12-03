Solvay S.A.: Participation Notification by Blackrock Inc.

Brussels, Tuesday December 2, 2019, 08h30CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) has sent to Solvay different transparency notifications in the last few days indicating that it crossed different times the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the different moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total November 26, 2019 3.07% 0.58% 3.65% November 27, 2019 2.96% 0.63% 3.59%

Transparency notifications are published in the Investor RelationsSection of Solvay's website.

