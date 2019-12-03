Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: 893079 ISIN: FI0009004824 
Frankfurt
03.12.19
08:02 Uhr
13,950 Euro
-0,150
-1,06 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2019 | 08:41
Kemira Oyj: Kemira appoints Mikko Pohjala as Vice President, Investor Relations

Kemira Oyj
Press Release
December 3, 2019 at 9.30 am (CET+1)

Kemira appoints Mikko Pohjala as Vice President, Investor Relations

Mikko Pohjala (M.Sc. Econ.) has been appointed Vice President, Investor Relations of Kemira Oyj starting from December 10, 2019. Mikko Pohjala transfers to Kemira from Citycon, where he has been working as Director, IR and Communications for the last two years. Mikko has previous investor relations experience also from KONE Corporation.

Mikko Pohjala will report to Kemira Oyj's Chief Financial Officer, Petri Castrén.

"We look forward to having Mikko on board. He is in a great position to continue and lead Kemira's highly-regarded investor related work", says Petri Castrén.

For more information, please contact


Kemira Oyj
Petri Castrén, Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +358 40 532 7639

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2018, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.6 billion and 4,915 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com

Attachment

  • Mikko Pohjala (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3cf2128-d37c-4326-bce9-c2998ce84945)
© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)