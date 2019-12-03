Kemira Oyj: Kemira appoints Mikko Pohjala as Vice President, Investor Relations

Kemira Oyj

Press Release

December 3, 2019 at 9.30 am (CET+1)



Kemira appoints Mikko Pohjala as Vice President, Investor Relations

Mikko Pohjala (M.Sc. Econ.) has been appointed Vice President, Investor Relations of Kemira Oyj starting from December 10, 2019. Mikko Pohjala transfers to Kemira from Citycon, where he has been working as Director, IR and Communications for the last two years. Mikko has previous investor relations experience also from KONE Corporation.

Mikko Pohjala will report to Kemira Oyj's Chief Financial Officer, Petri Castrén.

"We look forward to having Mikko on board. He is in a great position to continue and lead Kemira's highly-regarded investor related work", says Petri Castrén.

Kemira Oyj

Petri Castrén, Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +358 40 532 7639



