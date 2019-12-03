Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850133 ISIN: FR0000120073 Ticker-Symbol: AIL 
Tradegate
03.12.19
10:18 Uhr
119,95 Euro
-0,20
-0,17 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,80
119,90
10:22
119,85
119,90
10:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIR LIQUIDE
AIR LIQUIDE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR LIQUIDE SA119,95-0,17 %