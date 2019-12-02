The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 02.12.2019

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 02.12.2019



ISIN Name



AU000000N271 Resolution Minerals Ltd.

US69354V1089 FinVolution Group

CA83085J1021 Sky Gold Corp.

CA91825V1031 VIQ Solutions Inc.

US16953Q1058 China Rapid Finance Ltd.

CA90388B2075 Ultra Resources Inc.

CA03967T2002 Arctic Star Exploration Corp.

CA8127403068 Seaway Energy Services Inc.

CA30712Q1081 Fanlogic Interactive Inc.