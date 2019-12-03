Chemesis International Inc. Provides Update on Colombia Operations

La Finca Expects to Harvest over 5,000 kg of Biomass Within the Next 90 Days

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI)(OTC:CADMF)(FRA:CWAA) (the "Company" or "Chemesis"), announces its wholly owned subsidiary, La Finca Interacviva-Arachna Med ("La Finca"), is on track to complete its Agronomic Evaluation Programs in the regions of Santander, Valle del Cauca and Cundinamarca in calendar Q1 2020. The completion of the Agronomical Evaluations is a major step towards registering our own genetics as the Company's Intellectual Property. Leveraging genetics, La Finca believes it will be able to build a stable and consistent revenue stream as a global seed supplier.

The Company continues to work with the Ministry of Agriculture and local farmers to increase its land package through its previously announced non-profit organization, the Association for the Promotion of Cannabis Cultivation. The association works with local indigenous farming communities such as afro-Colombians, agroindustry's and other small farmers in Colombia to provide education, technical advice, and a crop purchasing program.

In addition, La Finca continues to build its seed stock through cultivation and anticipates additional larger harvests in early calendar 2020. To ensure high quality and consistent yields, the Company continues to work with Universidad Nacional de Colombia to further refine seed genetics for each individual region. La Finca also anticipates the harvest of over 5,000 kg of biomass to occur within the next 90 days.

"La Finca has made incredible progress in a very short amount of time," said Chief Executive Officer, Edgar Montero. "The Company continues to execute on its strategy by increasing its land package and progressing towards the completion of Agronomic Evaluations. La Finca continues to talk with groups to significantly increase its land package and work with academics to ensure our seeds provide the highest yields. The Company believes through this continued dedication for quality and compliance, La Finca will be a leader in cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and retail in Colombia."

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated U.S. Multi-State operator with International operations in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

The Company focuses on prudent capital allocation to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage as it enters new markets and is committed to differentiate itself by deploying resources in markets with major opportunities. The Company operates a portfolio of brands that cater to a wide community of cannabis consumers, with focus on quality and consistency.

Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California. The Company is positioned to win additional licenses in highly competitive merit-based US states and will expand its footprint to ensure it maintains a first mover advantage.

