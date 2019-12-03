







SINGAPORE, Dec 3, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 3rd Smart Mobility congress 2020 will be held in Singapore on March 19-20, 2020 which focuses on Smart Mobility Business Model & Ecosystem, Strategic Cooperation, Shared Mobility, E-Mobility, Intelligent Transportation System, 5G & Autonomous Driving, Big Data & Cloud, Auto Finance.Smart mobility market has been changing fast that Singapore's Grab launches pilot motorbike-hailing service in Malaysia; Ola has announced that it has begun registering licensed drivers in London as it prepares to launch operations in the city; Toyota and partners launch multi-modal MaaS operations in Fukuoka City and Kitakyushu City; and Karma Automotive appoints Srini Gowda as vice president of Autonomous Driving and ADAS. He will also bring experience from overseeing ADAS creation at Jaguar Land Rover.Under this background, the 3rd Smart Mobility Congress 2020 will bring together leading companies and new entrants coming from Mobility Platform, 5G, IoT, Telecom, Big Data related companies, OEM, Tier 1, Autonomous, Connected Vehicle, V2X related companies, e-Mobility + Smart Infrastructure + Smart Charging, Parking + Smart City institutions, Auto Finance + Payment Credit Reporting Platform, Fleet Management and so on for you to inspire and promote collaboration.What's New in Smart Mobility Congress 2020:We provide start-up elevator show stage for 4-8 start-ups to show, breakfast Networking to Make contacts before the conference begins, smart mobility operators-Talk where attendees are all invited only including key players(operators in smart mobility industry, panel discussions for you to inspire and discuss ideas, awards to excellent enterprises focusing on Mobility & Transportation, Auto Tech, Financial Services, "Five-star" for boutique exhibition covering IoT, 5G, Big data, Cloud and AI, 100+ Pre-scheduled 1-1 Meetings for you to meet the right people, create connections with the ecosystem of mobility, including OEM, mobility platform, charging operators, IoT, AI, 5G, financial service, etc.In this congress, themes will be discussed including but not limited about policy and strategic planning of smart mobility in Asia market, competition and development of smart mobility in Asia, adopting Intelligent Transport System (ITS), business strategy and planning of Didi, Grab, Ola, Go-Jek, etc., micro-mobility development in Asian market, investment and cooperation in Smart Mobility in Asia, smart mobility ecosystem and innovative business models, role of OEM in the transformation of mobility, key technologies supporting smart mobility--V2X, 5G, autonomous driving, big data and IoT application in Smart Mobility, automatic Parking and connected infrastructure, aftermarket service enabling users' experience, auto finance enabling revolution of smart mobility, highly efficient operation and innovative cost management, innovative operation of charging station.Speakers from International Transportation Innovation Center (ITIC), TOYOTA Connected Asia Pacific Ltd., BCG, Didi Chuxing Autonomous Driving, Grab, GO-JEK, Ryde and more will have a perspective share with you.Learn more and apply to delegate, please click official site: http://www.cdmc.org.cn/2020/smc/About the Organizer:China Decision Makers Consultancy (CDMC) as the first listed international event organizer in China, We endeavor to be the premier B2B platform, specializing in designing and holding outstanding business conferences & summits, professional training and undertaking customized matchmaking activities. We will bring professional experts and thought leaders together to discuss the latest and advanced technology as well as valuable business opportunities. All of these are based on in-depth research and market analysis. We will explore the industry development trend and finding the issues that the industry players concerned with, and producing high-profile events featuring deep insight into the industry and the customers' needs. Our focused sectors include energy, retail, banking & financial services, pharmaceuticals, automotive, manufacturing, and fitness sector. Our commitment is to provide unique platforms for industry leaders and facilitate an environment for business intelligence and industry development, all of this needs a professional organization to offer the right platform for you.