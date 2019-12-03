In September, OpGen announced a merger with Curetis, a Germany-based molecular diagnostics company with a similar focus on infectious disease. Curetis has two main business lines, the Unyvero A50 high-plex polymerase chain reaction (PCR) platform for the diagnosis of infectious disease in hospital patients and the ARES AMR database (ARESdb), which includes data on 40,000 sequenced strains with a focus on resistant pathogens. Closure is dependent on certain conditions including approval by both OpGen and Curetis shareholders, currently expected by the end of January 2020.

