Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142UK ISIN: NL0011509294 Ticker-Symbol: CNY 
Tradegate
03.12.19
09:10 Uhr
0,481 Euro
-0,026
-5,13 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CURETIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CURETIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,481
0,492
11:26
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CURETIS
CURETIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CURETIS NV0,481-5,13 %
OPGEN INC1,030+2,79 %