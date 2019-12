Gemfields' November high-quality emerald auction sale of US$27.2m reflects strong demand for Kagem's emeralds and, more broadly, points to continued strength in the coloured gemstone market. Completion of the buyback of 143m shares is the key driver of an increase in our sum-of-the-parts valuation to ZAR5.65 per share (from R5.27/share previously).

