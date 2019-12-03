On International Day of Disabled Persons, Syngenta reaffirms its commitment to building a diverse and inclusive company

Syngenta is the first agriculture company to join The Valuable 500

Today, on International Day of Disabled Persons, Syngenta is proud to announce it has joined the Valuable 500 a group of the world's leading companies in committing to improving inclusion for employees, customers, and partners who have disabilities.

CEO Erik Fyrwald said, "When we look only at the challenges of disability we can overlook the talent and potential of the individual. I want Syngenta to be a company where all our people feel valued because of the differences they bring in helping teams achieve our purpose to help farmers safely feed the world and take care of our planet. This is exactly why we have joined the Valuable 500."

The Valuable 500 calls on 500 global businesses to commit to placing disability inclusion on their board agendas and making a firm commitment to eradicating the exclusion of disabled people in business.

Caroline Casey, Founder of The Valuable 500, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Syngenta into the ranks of the global businesses who have pledged to join The Valuable 500. It is only with the support of global companies such Syngenta that we can leverage the full transformative force of business in creating a truly diverse and inclusive society for all. We hope the bold leadership that Syngenta has shown will encourage others within the agriculture sector to join our campaign to achieve full inclusion for disabled people worldwide."

Further details about the Valuable 500 can be found here.

