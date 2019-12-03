The Taiwanese PV manufacturer said the project will be the largest solar installation on the island. Construction is scheduled to being near the city of Tainan in the second half of 2020.Taiwan's United Renewable Energy (URE) has announced that it build a 193 MW solar project near Tainan, on the island's southwest coast. The solar panel supplier said that it will ship the PV modules for the installation in the first half of 2020. Upon completion, the facility will be Taiwan's largest ground-mounted PV plant, it claimed, without disclosing any other financial or technical details about the project. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...