The "Europe Access Control Reader Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Access Control Reader Market is expected to witness market growth of 12.04% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Access control readers can be categorized according to the functions they can execute. A card reader is a data input device that displays card-formed information. The first was the punched card readers reading the punched cards, which were used for storing data and programs for application software in the first several decades in the computer industry.

The wide customer base is realizing the flaws in the existing cyber security networks need to be filled with robust security protocols. Organizations seek for access control trends with the view of boosting their business with the adoption of the latest technologies. Currently, the implementation of access control in a business landscape is crucial in a premises where cloud computing is used in a broad spectrum.

The adoption of fingerprint biometric smart cards has optimized security cards to new levels. This has been possible since fingerprint is held only on the card. Therefore, unlike several facial or iris recognition systems, there is no database of biometric data to be stolen or hacked. That is an important thing to consider for any safety, like healthcare or law enforcement, and it takes fingerprint bio-metrics to the start, not to mention passwords and PINs, of many other biometric technologies. The authentication standards provided by fingerprint biometric smart cards are now being accepted extensively, to the extent that fingerprint biometric recognition is rapidly becoming the mainstream standard in smartphones. It is however, in the human nature to wait for the next big thing. Some individuals have regarded the value of facial recognition, specifically for building access.

