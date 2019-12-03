Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $11bn Biological Drug API Manufacturing Market

- Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services World Industry and Market Forecast to 2029

- Mammalian Cell Cultures, Microbial Fermentations, and Other Expression Systems; Human Growth Hormones, Insulin, Interferons, Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, and Others Therapeutic Areas

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The biological drug API manufacturing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, Mammalian cell culture systems submarket represents the largest submarket within the biological drug API manufacturing industry.

How this 211-pageVisiongain report delivers:

• Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services market forecast to 2029

• Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services market forecast to 2029 by Expression Systems:

• Mammalian cell culture

• Microbial fermentation

• Other expression platforms

• Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services market forecast to 2029 by Therapeutic Area:

• Monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies

• Vaccines

• Insulin therapies

• Interferon therapies

• Growth hormones

• Other Therapeutic Areas

• Biological Drug API Manufacturing Services market forecast to 2029 by Regional and National Market:

• North America: US, Canada

• Europe:Germany, France, the UK, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe

• BRIC:Brazil, Russia, China, India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Singapore

• RoW

• Profiles leading companies that offer biotech API manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical industry. Leading CMOs profiled in this report are:

• Abbvie

• Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

• Catalent

• Celltrion

• Cytovance Biologics

• Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

• GSK

• Lonza

• Patheon N.V.

• Rentschler Biopharma

• Samsung BioLogics

• Sandoz

• Teva

• Provides qualitative analysis: SWOT and STEP Analysis of the biological drug API manufacturing market.

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How is the biological drug API manufacturing services market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the biological drug API manufacturing services market?

• What are the market shares of each main segment of the overall biological drug API manufacturing services market in 2018?

• How will each main biological drug API manufacturing services submarket grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will the market shares for biological drug API manufacturing services submarkets develop from 2019 to 2029?

• What will be the main drivers for the overall market from 2019 to 2029?

• How will political and regulatory forces influence the regional markets and submarkets?

• Will leading national biological drug API manufacturing services markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which countries will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading companies and what are their prospects?

• What are the predictions for M&A activity, consolidation for existing players and the potential prospects for new market entrants?

• How will the industry evolve during the period 2019 to 2029, and which trends will be important?

Companies covered in the report include:

