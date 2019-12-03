Niche Health Acquired by OASIS Group

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OASIS Group, one of the largest Records and Information Management (RIM) providers in Europe, has today announced the acquisition of Nichesys Limited t/a Niche Health, provider of the noteSpace software and service for medical record storage and digitisation in UK Primary Care.

Founded in December 2010, to address inefficient processes that exist in primary care, Niche Health have been helping GPs and their practices to improve operational performance and efficiency savings through the use of its secure offsite storage system noteSpace.

"Niche Health have long been a trusted strategic partner of OASIS Group," said Espen Halvorsen, Chief Executive Officer at OASIS Group. "The synergies of software and solutions will accelerate our ability to deliver operational efficiencies to GPs. I'm thrilled to welcome our new clients and Team Members from Niche Health."

"OASIS are the friendly operational face of noteSpace in surgeries across the UK and we believe strongly that this development will result in greater efficiencies and a smoother service for noteSpace customers," said Guy Bridgewater, Managing Director at Niche Health

The deal, which finalised on 22ndNovember 2019 marks the 47th acquisition to date for the OASIS Group.

About OASIS Group

Serving clients since 1999, OASIS is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with locations across the EU. Employing 700 team members and providing services to over 8,000 clients throughout several industries including financial, legal, healthcare, government and educational sectors. For the second consecutive year, OASIS Group was awarded a position on the '2018 Inc. 5000 Europe' list of fastest-growing private companies in Europe. www.OASISGroup.com

