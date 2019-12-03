Appian Corporation: Appian Named a November 2019 Customers' Choice for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms by Gartner Peer Insights

Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using the Appian low-code platform

According to Gartner, enterprise low-code application platforms report names Appian a market Leader, and predicts that "by 2024, low-code application development will be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity."

Gartner Peer Insights complements Gartner's Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports by offering feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using low-code application platforms. To qualify for Customers' Choice distinction, vendors must achieve an overall rating (out of 5 stars) equal to or higher than the mean rating for that market. They must also have a significant number (50+) of reviews and meet additional requirements for diversity of reviews.

As of 25 November 2019, Appian has a total of 217 ratings for the LCAP market with an average rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Below are selected reviews of Appian submitted in the last 12 months:

"Provides all the necessary tools for building a wide variety of applications in a short time.

Appian's low-code platform has become an integral part of our IT strategy. The speed of development allows us to solve business problems in a very short time...Appian is hands down one of the best that we have ever worked with, always going the extra mile to help us resolve any issues."

- Digital Automation Manager in the Services Industry)

"Powerful low-code application platform with strong product roadmap and quarterly releases.

In these five years, we have created more than 60 applications that touch almost all areas of the business across two continents, and the majority of that development was done by one person."

- Business Analysis Manager in the Energy Industry)

"Implementation was easy and exceeded expectations.

I liked the overall service and speed to market that they provided. They offered an 8 week guarantee and delivered on it."

- Senior IT Director in the Finance Industry)

"Platform continues to produce big end user results.

Appian Professional Services was excellent at helping us organize our first project and get best practices set up. Post-implementation, we continue to be quite happy with the platform. Maintenance and adding on new features are intuitive and allow us to quickly provide business value to our users."

- Director in the Finance Industry)

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Disclaimers:

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code development platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. www.appian.com .

