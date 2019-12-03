Vegan Food Market to Garner $31.4 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 10.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- Increase in obese population, surge in disposable income, and rise in the trend of health and wellness among the target customers have boosted the growth of the global vegan food market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Vegan Food Market by Product Type (Dairy Alternative, Meat Substitute and others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global vegan food industry was pegged at $14.2 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $31.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Driving factors for the market-

Rise in obese population, surge in disposable income, and increase in the trend of health and wellness among the target customers have boosted the growth of the global vegan food market. However, wide availability of substitutes impedes the growth to certain extent. On the contrary, innovation in taste and flavor of dairy alternative beverages, and untapped developing markets are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6197

Dairy alternative segment to portray the fastest growth-

Based on type, the dairy alternative segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in number of lactose intolerant population as well as vegan population. However, the meat substitute segment dominated the global vegan food market in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. This is attributed to rise in popularity amongst health-conscious consumers since it is gluten & cholesterol free, and an excellent source of protein, iron, calcium, amino acids and other micro-nutrients.

Offline segment dominated the market-

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than three-fourth of the global vegan food market. This is attributed to the increase in adoption of supermarket and hypermarket in both the mature and emerging markets. On the other hand, the offline segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.6% during the study period. This is due to the surge in rate of internet penetration across the globe.

Europe region to dominate the market, North America to follow-

The global vegan food market across the Europe region held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market. The region is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in health awareness and growth in adoption of vegetarianism. Moreover, North America contributed to the second largest share in 2018. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in health & fitness consciousness and innovative product launches by companies.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6197

Major market players

Whitewave Foods Company Inc

Hain Celestial Group Inc

Sun Opta Inc.

Pascual Group

Bhlue Diamond Growers

Archer Daniel Midland Company

Living Harvest Food Inc

Earth's Own Food Company Inc

Panos Brand LLC.

Harvest Food Inc.

Organic Valley Corporative

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Dairy Alternatives Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Meat Substitute Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Pre-book Offer 10% Discount:

Food Antioxidants Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Bread Improvers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg